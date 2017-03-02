NEGM Magazine March 2017 Annual Buyers Guide

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Our 10 Year Anniversary & Golf Expos Issue. Annual Buyers Guide for golf travel, public courses, private courses, equipment, training aids, technology, apparel and accessories. The letter from the editor gives us a look into his opinion on “The Ebb and Flow of Golf and Life” and Tim Branco gives us his opinion on “Private or Public Golf Courses.” Inside this issue you will find: Preferred Golfers Packages, Tour Stop Golf Vacations, Grade A Architecture, Conforming to the USGA Makes Golf Less Fun, Interview with Chi Chi, Navigate to Your Next Florida Home and Trump is Good for Golf! In Golf Apparel & Accessories we feature new and upcoming brands from the PGA Merchandise Show such as 2UNDR, Antigua and Kenrick Golf. Golf Gear Weekly has some exciting new training aids and technology to share with you such as the swing coach and alignment pro. Also, be sure to check out the new golf equipment from Callaway, Cleveland and Cobra Golf.

Thank you again to all of our reader, marketing partners, contributors and staff along with the over 4000 delivery locations in the region that display New England Golf Monthly Magazine.





