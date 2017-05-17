U.S. Senior Open Media Day

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

2017 U.S. Senior Open

The 2017 U.S. Senior Open at Salem Country Club is right around the corner, and on Tuesday they hosted preview day.

The day was highlighted by director of USGA championships Matt Sawicki, director of U.S. Senior Open Ben Kimball, general chairman Bill Sheehan, honorary chairman Ray Bourque and last years senior U.S. Open champ Gene Sauers.

“The best field in a number of years.” Said Sawicki about the star studded lineup that includes John Daly, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh and many more.

The course plays just under 6,800 for this tournament but the Donald Ross design will provide a great test to the golfers. The greens were restored to Ross’s specs a few years ago as many of the greens had shrunk in size since the original design.

General chairman and member of Bill Sheehan had nothing but great things to say about the tournament itself and the course.

After hosting in 2001, he was unsure if the members would want another tournament at the club. “There was an overwhelming response from membership to bring it back.”

“A lot of the guys have been asking me if I’ve been up and what it is like.” Sauer said about other members of the Champions Tour and how excited they are for the venue.

The beautiful par 70 course will be flipped for tournament play. The original 9th hole will be 18 for the tournament. The reason for this, according to Sheehan is that the 9th hole has a natural amphitheater feel and makes a perfect setting for bleachers.

Salem Country Club will be in the spotlight for the whole world to see while coverage for this tournament will be on Fox and Fox Sports 1.

A part of trying to grow the game to the younger generation, the USGA is offering free admission to people 17 and younger.

Sewicki talked about how cool it was to attend a major golf tournament as a young kid and the impact it had on his desire for the game.

The tournament will be held on June 29th through July 2nd, and is sure to pack drama and fun like last years U.S Senior Open.