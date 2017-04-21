Award winning PGA Instructor Mike Harbour Joins Alpine Country Club

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

New Instructor at Alpine Teaching Academy

Cranston, RI – Alpine Country Club announced that PGA instructor Mike Harbour will bring his extensive golf teaching skills to its new Teaching Academy as a Senior Instructor. The Alpine will also serve as the local golf icon’s new home for the outdoor instruction season.

“The addition of Mike to our professional teaching team is key to the success of Alpine’s Teaching Academy,” said Ron Woods, General Manager of Alpine Country Club. “We already have the region’s best driving range and short game area, and Mike’s addition demonstrates the club’s commitment to developing a more extensive program of instruction, clinics and camps for all levels and ages of golfer.”

Working with Alpine’s Director of Golf, Brian Schaffer, Harbour will be instructing Alpine members as well as students he has been teaching at his golf centers. Over his 25-year career as a Class “A” PGA member, Harbour has worked with some of golf’s top professionals, including PGA Tour members Pat Sheehan and Bart Bryant and LPGA member Anna Grzebien.

Harbour was also the Director of Golf and Men’s & Women’s Golf Coach at Brown University and Golf Coach at Johnson and Wales University, where he earned the prestigious GNACC Golf Coach of the Year honors. Harbour was also named the Golf Professional of the Year and Teaching Professional of the Year by the Rhode Island Chapter of the PGA.

“With its two short game areas, sand bunkers and putting greens, Alpine Country Club has one of the finest practice facilities,” Harbour noted. “I’m looking forward to helping Alpine members fine tune their game and bring new students to a sport they can enjoy with their friends and family for years to come.”

To learn more about Mike Harbour, visit www.mikeharbourgolf.com

About Alpine Country Club

Founded in 1962, Alpine Country Club is a private club set on 210 acres in western Cranston, and includes a professionally designed golf course, championship practice facilities, driving range, practice putting greens and full size golf shop. Additional amenities include a pool, dining room and ballroom that are open to members and are available for outside functions. Alpine Country Club is managed by Troon Privé, the private club division of Troon. Members at Troon Privé-managed clubs enjoy reciprocal play at more than 60 private clubs around the world, as well as preferred rates at Troon golf managed daily fee and resort facilities.