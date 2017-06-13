2017 New England Amateur Championship Field Takes Shape

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

17 Advance at First Sectional Qualifying Round Held at The Golf Club of Oxford Greens

Oxford, CT_ On the very first day that actually felt like summer, the very first New England Amateur Sectional Qualifier took place at The Golf Club of Oxford Greens. This year marks the first year that qualifying rounds are being held to help determine the Championship Proper field of 156 players. All qualifiers will join the exempt competitors earned at the 91st New England Amateur Championship, which will be held on July 18-20 at Metacomet Country Club in East Providence, Rhode Island.

On this day, hot but sunny conditions greeted a field of 47 golfers who were all vying for a total of 13 qualifying spots & ties that were up for grabs. A Connecticut-dominated field of 35 golfers played, while Massachusetts had a representation of 10, and New Hampshire and Vermont each saw one take the course. Monday’s qualifying scores ranged from a low of 1-over par 73 to 6-over par 78. An additional competitor shot a 79 and was named an alternate for the event.

Additional sectional qualifying rounds will be held at GreatHorse (June 15), Agawam Hunt Club (June 27) and Country Club of Greenfield (June 29).

A list of qualifiers and alternates is as follows:

Qualifiers:

Peter Tomlinson (Orange Hills CC, CT) 73

Chandler Morris (CC of Waterbury, CT) 73

Patrick Casey (Torrington CC, CT) 74

Colin Huang (Owls Nest Golf Club, NH) 75

Hunter Ramee (Bulls Bridge Golf Club, CT) 75

Bryan Fitzgerald (Highland Golf Club, MA) 76

Nathaniel Dong (Tailwood CC, CT) 76

Andrew Stock (Richter Park Golf Club, CT) 77

Owen Elliott (Sandy Burr CC, MA) 77

Andrew Roy (Ledgemont CC, MA) 77

Alex Jenkins (Black Hall Club, CT) 77

Connor Phillips (Longmeadow CC, MA) 78

Christopher Meinke (Longshore Golf Club, CT) 78

Mike Calef (Pine Oaks Golf Club, MA) 78

Patrick Albanesi (Hartford Golf Club, CT) 78

Preston Shortell (Oxford Greens Golf Club, CT) 78

John Roberts (Rockledge CC, CT) 78

Alternate:

Brett Shulick (MGA EClub, MA) 79

The 91st New England Amateur Championship Proper will take place on July 18-20, 2017 at Metacomet Country Club in East Providence, Rhode Island.

