2017 CCNB Gilholm Invitational Golf Tournament

DeBortoli and Silva Run Away with the Gilholm Cup
Pat DeBortoli from the Country Club of New Bedford and Kevin Silva from Montaup Country Club (RI) won the 2017 Country Club of New Bedford Gilholm Cup with a record tying gross, best ball score for 36 holes of 9 under par, 131 at the Donald Ross designed course measuring 6431 yards.
Their Saturday score of 68, 2 under par, was followed by a great round of 63, 7 under par, on Sunday. As always, the CCNB greens were outstanding. Seven other teams broke par in the gross best ball of two event on Sunday.
In second place, 6 shots back at 3 under par, were Sean Riley of the Country Club of New Bedford and Craig Brightman of Acushnet River Valley Golf Course, 68-69=137.
Tied for third place at 2 under par were the teams of Kevin Foley and Steve Duffy of Furnace Brook Golf Club, 70-68=138; and Kyle Pelletier of Acushnet River Valley Golf Course and Ryan Pelletier of Pawtucket Country Club (RI), 68-70=138.
Tied for fifth place at 1 under par were the teams of Tony Masi and Peter Leach, both of Metacomet Country Club (RI), 72-67=139; Mike Stone of North Shore Country Club (IL) and Mike Finster of Mangrove Bay Country Club (FL), 70-69=139; Sean Fitzpatrick of George Wright Golf Course and Steve Cahill of Wollaston Golf Club, 68-71=139; and Guy Lansing and Donald Cornell, both of Plymouth Country Club, 68-71=139.
The Tournament was played on Saturday, September 23rd, and Sunday, September 24th. This was the 16th year for the revised tournament which has featured players from MA, RI, CT, NY, NC, OH, TX, FL, IL, MD, MS, GA, DC and Ireland. The tournament is named after the legendary Johnny Gilholm, Golf Pro at CCNB for over 40 years.
Gilholm Cup 2017 Results
|Pat DeBortoli/Kevin Silva
|68 – 63
|131
|Sean Riley/Craig Brightman
|68 – 69
|137
|Kevin Foley/Steve Duffy
|70 – 68
|138
|Kyle Pelletier/Ryan Pelletier
|68 – 70
|138
|Tony Masi/Peter Leach
|72 – 67
|139
|Mike Stone/Mike Finster
|70 – 69
|139
|Sean Fitzpatrick/Steve Cahill
|68 – 71
|139
|Guy Lansing/Don Cornell
|68 – 71
|139
|Kevin Nery/Bob Reni
|70 – 70
|140
|Paul DeBortoli/Justin DeBortoli
|70 – 70
|140
|Mike Arter/Jon Winn
|71 – 69
|140
|Jon Stoddard/Jim Magner
|72 – 69
|141
|Kevin Blaser/Paul Quigley
|72 – 70
|142
|Jake Winn/Jim Jardin
|71 – 71
|142
|Rugo Santini/Chris Poli
|68 – 74
|142
|J. C. Guthrie/Pat Bean
|72 – 71
|143
|Chris Maguire/Jeremy Meade
|71 – 72
|143
|George Edwards/Keith Cross
|69 – 74
|143
|Andrew Howard/Dan Ferrari
|70 – 74
|144
|Tyler Kett/Demetrius Gonsalves
|76 – 68
|144
|Bryan McAllister/David Marseglia
|72 – 73
|145
|David Wagner/Garrett Whitney
|75 – 70
|145
|Mike Soucy/Dan Najarian
|74 – 71
|145
|Gary Palmer/Rick Marcos
|73 – 72
|145
|Eric Daniel/Michael Deady
|75 – 71
|146
|Sebastian Gonzalez/Mike DiFiore
|74 – 72
|146
|Bob Silvia/Glen Dufault
|73 – 74
|147
|George Cidade/Joe Miozza
|73 – 75
|148
|Jeff Stickley/Kyle Stickley
|76 – 72
|148
|Jason Doyle/Michael Miele
|77 – 74
|151
Photo L to R: Pat DeBortoli and Kevin Silva