2017 CCNB Gilholm Invitational Golf Tournament

DeBortoli and Silva Run Away with the Gilholm Cup

Pat DeBortoli from the Country Club of New Bedford and Kevin Silva from Montaup Country Club (RI) won the 2017 Country Club of New Bedford Gilholm Cup with a record tying gross, best ball score for 36 holes of 9 under par, 131 at the Donald Ross designed course measuring 6431 yards.

Their Saturday score of 68, 2 under par, was followed by a great round of 63, 7 under par, on Sunday. As always, the CCNB greens were outstanding. Seven other teams broke par in the gross best ball of two event on Sunday.

In second place, 6 shots back at 3 under par, were Sean Riley of the Country Club of New Bedford and Craig Brightman of Acushnet River Valley Golf Course, 68-69=137.

Tied for third place at 2 under par were the teams of Kevin Foley and Steve Duffy of Furnace Brook Golf Club, 70-68=138; and Kyle Pelletier of Acushnet River Valley Golf Course and Ryan Pelletier of Pawtucket Country Club (RI), 68-70=138.

Tied for fifth place at 1 under par were the teams of Tony Masi and Peter Leach, both of Metacomet Country Club (RI), 72-67=139; Mike Stone of North Shore Country Club (IL) and Mike Finster of Mangrove Bay Country Club (FL), 70-69=139; Sean Fitzpatrick of George Wright Golf Course and Steve Cahill of Wollaston Golf Club, 68-71=139; and Guy Lansing and Donald Cornell, both of Plymouth Country Club, 68-71=139.

The Tournament was played on Saturday, September 23rd, and Sunday, September 24th. This was the 16th year for the revised tournament which has featured players from MA, RI, CT, NY, NC, OH, TX, FL, IL, MD, MS, GA, DC and Ireland. The tournament is named after the legendary Johnny Gilholm, Golf Pro at CCNB for over 40 years.

Gilholm Cup 2017 Results

Pat DeBortoli/Kevin Silva 68 – 63 131 Sean Riley/Craig Brightman 68 – 69 137 Kevin Foley/Steve Duffy 70 – 68 138 Kyle Pelletier/Ryan Pelletier 68 – 70 138 Tony Masi/Peter Leach 72 – 67 139 Mike Stone/Mike Finster 70 – 69 139 Sean Fitzpatrick/Steve Cahill 68 – 71 139 Guy Lansing/Don Cornell 68 – 71 139 Kevin Nery/Bob Reni 70 – 70 140 Paul DeBortoli/Justin DeBortoli 70 – 70 140 Mike Arter/Jon Winn 71 – 69 140 Jon Stoddard/Jim Magner 72 – 69 141 Kevin Blaser/Paul Quigley 72 – 70 142 Jake Winn/Jim Jardin 71 – 71 142 Rugo Santini/Chris Poli 68 – 74 142 J. C. Guthrie/Pat Bean 72 – 71 143 Chris Maguire/Jeremy Meade 71 – 72 143 George Edwards/Keith Cross 69 – 74 143 Andrew Howard/Dan Ferrari 70 – 74 144 Tyler Kett/Demetrius Gonsalves 76 – 68 144 Bryan McAllister/David Marseglia 72 – 73 145 David Wagner/Garrett Whitney 75 – 70 145 Mike Soucy/Dan Najarian 74 – 71 145 Gary Palmer/Rick Marcos 73 – 72 145 Eric Daniel/Michael Deady 75 – 71 146 Sebastian Gonzalez/Mike DiFiore 74 – 72 146 Bob Silvia/Glen Dufault 73 – 74 147 George Cidade/Joe Miozza 73 – 75 148 Jeff Stickley/Kyle Stickley 76 – 72 148 Jason Doyle/Michael Miele 77 – 74 151

Photo L to R: Pat DeBortoli and Kevin Silva