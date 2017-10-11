Maplegate Marching Forward

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 2 1

Meet the New Regime

By: Greg Sampson



Maplegate Country Club has added an experienced golf course superintendent who with the rest of the “new regime” plans to restore the course to championship quality. Read all about it…

Greg Sampson: Tell us about your background and experience as a golf course superintendent.

Jeff James: I am native of Bellows Falls, VT. My first job on a golf course was at Hooper Golf Course in Walpole, NH where I worked as a teenager on the grounds department for two summers. I knew after this that this is what I wanted to pursue for a career. From there I went on to Stockbridge School of Agriculture and graduated with a Turf Management Degree. After school I worked at Newton Commonwealth for a season and then moved on to Charles River CC in Newton, MA where I spent three years as an Assistant Superintendent before moving on to another private club, Charter Oak CC in Hudson, MA. At Charter Oak I began as an Assistant Superintendent eventually earning the Superintendent title. For the next ten years, I was Superintendent at Glen Ellen CC.

GS: You have helped improve and bring back other course in the region. Maplegate was once a true championship test of golf with some of the best public access conditions available in New England. How do you plan to restore the grounds of the facility?

JJ: Maplegate will be a similar project to what I successfully did for Glen Ellen. To start we are going to make some upgrades to the irrigation system, remove some trees and improve the soil conditions. Addressing those issues will be a big step in restoring the conditions of the golf course.

GS: What makes the layout/design of Maplegate different from other courses in the region? Are there any layout changes you will make in the future?

JJ: Maplegate has a great layout with some excellent green complexes. What stands out to me is the stonework around some of the tee boxes, the water features and the covered bridges. Those amenities with the design of the course make for an enjoyable and challenging experience for our public golfers, season pass holders and members. There are currently no plans to change the layout at this point. Our main focus is to restore the conditions and amenities. I am very excited!



5-DAY PASS | $450.00

Valid Mon-Friday. Excludes holidays, $10 walking fee, $20 cart fee

7-DAY PASS | $650.00

Excludes holidays, time restricted $10 walking fee, $20.00 cart fee

Prices increase after 12/31/17

2018 Full Golf Memberships

Platinum Membership | $2,800

Unlimited Golf, Anytime & Including Holidays.

Greens Fees, Cart, Range & USGA Handicap Included.

Preferred Tee Times up to 14 days in Advance.

Gold Membership | $1,300

Unlimited Golf, Anytime Monday – Friday, Including Holidays.

Greens Fees, Cart, Range & USGA Handicap Included.

Preferred Tee Times up to 14 days in Advance.

2018 Junior Membership | $700. (Limited Quantity)

Unlimited Golf, Anytime Monday – Friday, and Saturday – Sunday after 12 pm.

Range Membership | $300. (Limited Quantity)

Unlimited Range Balls.

Accessibility to Back Range with Private Bunker and Greens.

***