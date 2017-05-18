The Neuro-Performance Studio & Fluid Motion Factor Open House

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Open House Saturday May 20th from 2:00 – 4:00 pm ET at the Neuro-Performance Studio.

Neuro-Performance Studio (located at the Mike Harbour Indoor Golf Center) uses state of the art technology in the widely heralded FocusBand® mind sensing headset and the increasingly popular Fluid Motion Factor® program to help golfers and other athletes excel to the top of their sport. Top tier amateur and professional athletes and their coaches from the worlds of golf, football, basketball, baseball and soccer to name a few have taken advantage of FocusBand and Fluid Motion Factor. The Fluid Motion Factor® details specifically what must happen in the brain for an athlete to produce smooth, effortless motion. The kind of motion associated with being in the Zone. “The Fluid Motion Factor will make you more consistent. End of story.” Says David Leadbetter – International Tour Coach.

FOCUSBAND is a wearable brain training device with 3 EEG sensors that measure brainwave frequency. Data is displayed in real time on an avatar via any mobile device. This data can be stored in a cloud for reference. Using both the Fluid Motion Factor and FOCUSBAND athletes learn to regulate their emotional levels in order to produce the kind of motion required for peak performance and consistency.

Join host Steve Riggs, veteran teaching professional and coach, for an Open House Saturday May 20th from 2:00 – 4:00 pm ET at the Neuro-Performance Studio.

It’s your chance to try FocusBand and see firsthand how FocusBand and the Fluid Motion Factor are revolutionizing how golf is taught and played. Steve is currently the only professional in New England certified to teach the PGA endorsed Fluid Motion Factor® program and train FOCUSBAND® users for maximum results.

The Neuro-Performance Studio at the Mike Harbour Indoor Golf Center | 100 Federal Way, Johnston, RI For more information or to assure your chance to try FocusBand, email Steve at sriggs13@cox.net or call 401.536.0465