Great River Golf Course Names New Grounds Management Team

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

RECEIVES PRAISE FROM DESIGNER FAZIO II

FAIRFIELD, Conn._ The Sacred Heart University-owned Great River Golf Club in Milford, Conn., has named a new grounds management team and staff to oversee course quality controls, day-to-day maintenance and future improvements. The new team consists of Superintendent Todd Tetreault, First Assistant Jeff Swanson and Second Assistant Roger Fox.

A vote of confidence in the new team comes from noted golf course designer Tom Fazio II, who designed the course in 2001. “I was blown away to see that the course has been preserved so close to the original design,” Fazio said after a recent visit. “The staff has done an amazing job with the maintenance and maturity. There has not been any course I have designed that has maintained its integrity as well as Great River. The course couldn’t be in better hands.”

Tetreault is certified by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America as a Class A Superintendent. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in environmental horticulture and turfgrass management. Tetreault brings more than 20 years of experience from a number of noteworthy private and public clubs, including The Patterson Club in Fairfield and Country Club of Darien, and Maple Moor Golf Course, Wykagyl Country Club and Lake Isle Country Club in New York.

Swanson earned a certificate in professional golf turf management from Rutgers University and boasts experience from a number of regional and nationally recognized courses, including World Tour Golf Links in South Carolina, The Phoenician in Arizona and Ocean Edge Resort & Club in Massachusetts, as well as The Patterson Club.

Fox, also a graduate of Rutgers, has 17 years of golf course experience, including at Country Club of Waterbury (Connecticut) and Lake Isle Country Club.

Great River Golf Club is a semi-private club. Its 18-hole course was recently named No. 2 in the state by Golfing Magazine, No. 3 in the state by Golfweek and No. 4 by Golf Magazine. Golf Digest once named it “One of America’s Top 100 Courses You Can Play.” It features a 32,000-square-foot clubhouse and top-rated restaurant and offers both individual and corporate membership.

The course also serves as home to the Sacred Heart University men’s and women’s golf teams.

SHU purchased Great River Golf Club as part of a 150-acre acquisition along Milford’s Housatonic River in 2015. The University plans to use the club as an opportunity to develop academic programs in hospitality and golf course management to complement current programs in exercise science, sports communications and sports management.

Sacred Heart and Great River management have adopted a strategic vision designed to provide golf enthusiasts the best course, facility and member value in the region. Included in the plan is the goal to become a first-class home for businesses looking to hold events, entertain clients and reward or honor employees.

# # #

About Sacred Heart University



Sacred Heart University, the second-largest independent Catholic university in New England, offers more than 70 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and certificate programs on its main campus in Fairfield, Conn., and satellites in Connecticut, Luxembourg and Ireland. More than 8,500 students attend the University’s five colleges: Arts & Sciences; Health Professions; Nursing; the Jack Welch College of Business; and the Isabelle Farrington College of Education. The Princeton Review includes SHU in its guides Best 381 Colleges – 2017 Edition, “Best in the Northeast” and Best 294 Business Schools– 2017 Edition. U.S.News & World Report ranks SHU among the best master’s universities in the North in its “Best Colleges 2017” publication. The Chronicle of Higher Education also names SHU one of the fastest-growing Roman Catholic universities in its 2016 almanac. SHU fields 32 division I athletic teams and has an award-winning program of community service.

For additional Sacred Heart University news, please visit http://www.sacredheart.edu/ aboutshu/news/.