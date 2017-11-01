Fall at the Fox

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 2

Play a Fall Round of Golf at Crumpin’ Fox

It’s fall, and to me New England is the place to be. We’re lucky; from the shore to the mountains in just a few hours. So what a better way to spend a weekend, especially when temperatures are as favorable as they have been, but to head for the best peeping New England has to offer? Destination – Crumpin’ Fox in Bernardston, MA. At the edge of the Berkshires, bordering Vermont, and NH and Boston a short distance away. It’s a great location for golf and more.

Signage easily draws you into the course with a beautiful clubhouse, driving range and putting green. The staff is very friendly and welcoming. New carts (this year) were ready and waiting for us to start the day.

The course is nestled into the area with a quiet sense of privacy; a chance to connect with the outdoors and your game (a nice change from fairways built into housing developments). The course offers challenging angles and approaches while having enough safe entries for the less adventurous. Challenges were traded off hole to hole; the bunkers, the fairway contours and the greens, all combine to make you consider your club choice and approach strategy.

The convenience factors – ball washers and trash bins at most of the women’s tee boxes, and water stops frequently along the course. The forward tee boxes were well maintained, and I appreciated the yardage at slightly over 5000 for the women’s tees.

Post-round, a visit to the clubhouse presented a nice selection of women’s clothing and accessories, and then a chance to relax at the restaurant, Zeke’s. A beautiful deck (covered and uncovered sections) overlook the 18th hole gave me a chance to watch others try to make the putt that I just couldn’t quite make.

The weather was the icing to the day – it turned the volume up high on the peak foliage. Just because the weather is closing in on us – no reason to stay home. They have indoor options for fun and socializing at The Fox’s Den during the winter.

A definite thumbs up and promise to return!