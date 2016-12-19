A Time for Giving and Planning

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

The 2016 golf season in New England is slowly winding down as we head into the holiday season. Once again, the Fall weather here in the Northeast has allowed us an extended golf season with courses throughout the region maintaining excellent playing conditions. With Daylight Savings Time the first week of November, our daylight is now much shorter, which cuts into our afternoon playing time. It has been another year of first time winners on the PGA Tour, with a total of 15 first timers; a sign of parody that has become obvious since the Tiger Woods era of domination ended. Woods, if he ever returns to form, needs 3 wins to overtake Sam Snead as all- time leader in Tour wins with 82. If Tiger’s body heals and he can regain a clear focused mind, he will win again. Accepting what once was and may never be again, will be the largest hurdle for both him and his fans.

Most golfers under 40 years old believe it was Tiger Woods who had the greatest impact on golf history. There will be only one person who holds this esteemed crown, The King himself, Arnold Palmer. On September 25th, 2016, back home in Latrobe, PA., Mr. Palmer passed away and left the entire golf world with a broken heart. Arnie truly was the most loved player in the history of the game. His passing was almost 50 years to the day that he beat Jack Nicklaus in the Thunderbird Classic in a playoff at Westchester Country Club in Rye, NY for his 52nd PGA Tour victory.

There will never be another “King” in the game of golf. Arnold Palmer’s love for the game, his passion for life and people made him the most approachable golfer of all time. We will miss you very much Arnie. Next March, just a few weeks before the Masters, The Arnold Palmer Invitational will take place at The Bay Hill Country Club and Lodge in Orlando,FL. for the 50th year, and for the first time without Mr. Palmer hosting the event. If you have never attended this event, you may want to be in Orlando that week to join “Arnie’s Army” in a final farewell to the King.

Our November / December Holiday Gift and Travel Guide once again is loaded with some of the very best in holiday gift choices and travel destinations. It is the time of year for giving and a time for travel planning to escape the winter for warmer and greener fairways. Inside this issue you will find extensive destinations throughout the U.S. as well as a full feature on international golf destinations.

In addition, our golf fashion feature this month focuses on cold weather gear and layering. Today, golf fashion for all seasons, is focused on style, comfort, performance and playability to look great and play well in any conditions.

In this issue you will also find our indoor golf guide to help you find the top locations in your area to play, train and practice during the colder months to keep your game in top form.

New England Golf Monthly is celebrating our 10th year anniversary in 2017. What started 10 years ago as a quarterly magazine focusing on golf in New England has now evolved into the largest regional golf multi-media marketing platform in the country. Our dedicated and innovating team has created a cornucopia of golf living and lifestyle models that have set the standard for excellence and creativity in golf media. 2017 will be a very exciting year as we develop more innovating and engaging models for our industry partners and readers both here in New England and across the globe.