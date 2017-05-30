Memorial Day and The Memorial Tournament

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Memories of Those Who Gave Back to Us All

Each year on the last Monday in May we celebrate Memorial Day throughout the United States. For many of us it is the official beginning of summer, family cookouts and golf events as courses celebrate with the start of tournament season. For veterans, it is very special day as we honor the sacrifice of those who have given their lives in service to their country.

For nearly 150 years, Americans have gathered in late spring to honor the sacrifice of those who have fallen in the name of our independence and freedom. What began as “Declaration Day” following the Civil War in the 1800’s, in 1967 became Memorial Day and was set as a national holiday in 1971. I commend the PGA Tour for recognizing Veterans and Wounded Warriors throughout the year at numerous tournaments across our country. It is our duty to honor and take care of those that have served.

The Memorial Tournament was founded 41 years ago in 1976 by Jack Nicklaus. It is played on a Nicklaus-designed course at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, a suburb north of Columbus. The golf course passes through a large neighborhood called Muirfield Village, which includes a bronze sculpture of Nicklaus mentoring a young golfer.

The greater Columbus area is where Nicklaus was born, raised, learned the game of golf, went to college, and started his own family. It was his vision to create a golf club that embodied his personal and professional life and a golf tournament that would long represent his passion for tournament golf, and would give back to a community that has embraced him and the game.

On Wednesday May 31st Jack’s event celebrates Military Appreciation Day each year for the families of those who have served our country.

The Memorial Tournament is themed each year around a person, living or dead, who has contributed to the game of golf. This was Jack Nicklaus’ idea as a contribution to perpetuating achievements of the game’s greatest individuals. The 42nd playing of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide is played each year at the beginning of June.

The 2017 Honoree is Greg Norman, also honored are Tony Lema, Ken Venturi and Harvie Ward. There is a long list of PGA Tour Players have served our country dating back to Bobby Jones, Arnold Palmer and more recently Billy Hurley who won his first PGA Tour event in 2016 after serving 5 years in the U.S. Navy.

Thank you from all of us.