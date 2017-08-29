FedEx Cup 2017 PGA Tour Playoffs

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

67 Million in Prize Money Over Four Events

The FedEx Cup Playoffs determines the season-long champion on the PGA TOUR. The Tour entered a new era in 2007 with the introduction of the FedEx Cup, a season-long points competition, offering $35 million in bonus money and culminating with the PGA TOUR’s first-ever Playoff system. The four Playoffs events will offer $32 million in prize money, meaning a total of $67 million is on the line over the last four weeks of the season

The Playoffs features a progressive cut, beginning with The Northern Trust in New York with a field of the top ranked 125 Tour players. The Dell Technologies Championship in Boston only includes the top 100, and the third event, The BMW Championship outside of Chicago has only the top 70 players. A reseed takes place after The BMW Championship, seeding the top-30 players for TOUR Championship at East Lake CC in Atlanta on September 28th, where the FedEx Cup Champion is crowned.

To even fathom the total purse at stake lets go back in time on the Tour to 1990. Greg Norman was number one on the PGA Tour Money list for the season earning just over $1 million.

In order to make the top 150 and keep you card you only had to earn $75,000 for the season, which was over 30 events. In his entire 52 years as a Tour Player Arnold Palmer won $3.6 million, an average of about $70,000 a year.

FedEx Cup Standings

In 2017, The top 150 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings will receive a bonus payout of at least $32,000 with $10 million going to the FedEx Cup champion. In total, $35 million will be divided among the 150 players with the top five in the FedEx Cup standings all receiving $1 million or more. In addition, weekly purses of $8 million at each event total an additional $32 million for $67 million. The 2017 Champion, with tournament winnings will earn nearly $13 million in just 4 weeks.

In 2017 Dustin Johnson lead The Tour Money List with $8.4 million in earnings for 17 events making just under $500,000 a week for playing golf. Team New England Tour seasoned veteran J.J. Henry made $734,834. for 2017, just making the top 125 by one point in the standings to keep his Tour Card.