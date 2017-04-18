Joe & Leigh’s Golf Festival Kicks Off 2017 Golf Season

Golfers throughout Eastern MA & RI will see the very best in this year’s golf gear from a host of manufacturers in the golf industry at Joe & Leigh’s Golf Performance Center in Easton on Saturday, April 29th at the Annual Golf Festival by Joe & Leigh’s Discount Golf Pro Shop.

The Festival features major club manufacturers showcasing some of the latest and greatest in new gear for 2017. At the Joe & Leigh’s Golf Performance Center attendees have the opportunity to meet with the staff of Joe & Leigh’s and the various club representatives for custom fittings, questions about equipment and demo opportunities to test clubs.

State-of-the-Art Golf Performance Center



Being a 20-time Top 100 Golf Pro Shop in America would be enough for most golf shops but not Joe & Leigh’s. They have taken it to the next level through the vision of Leigh Bader and his team. Their state-of-the-art Golf Performance Center has a wide range of services formulated around a straight forward motto – Enjoy. Improve.

Every year since its opening in 2012, Joe & Leigh’s Golf Performance Center has been awarded “Golf Digest Magazine” AMERICA’S 100 BEST CLUBFITTERS. This Award winning performance center is a 5,000 square-foot Facility located at Golf Country Driving Range on Route 138 in Easton. It is just a short drive from Joe & Leigh’s Discount Golf Pro Shop and Joe & Leigh’s Pine Oaks Golf Course.

It is a state of the art facility with 5 full ball flight heated fitting bays outfitted with the latest launch monitor technology and software.

The Joe & Leigh’s Golf Performance Center is the hub of a fully integrated set of components engineered to help golfers of all skill levels get the most enjoyment from

the game. They offer Club Fitting, Instruction, Practice and Play.

Using state-of-the-art launch monitor technology along with the ability to see full ball flight gives their certified fitters all the tools they need to put you into the best club head and shaft to maximize performance.

They offer a wide variety of club fitting and instructional packages at all levels of play to suit the needs of each individual golfer looking to improve. To learn more go to CLICK HERE, EMAIL US or you may contact us at 508-238-2320