The Quechee Club | A Place to Stay, Play and Live in the Green Mountains

The Quechee Club

Nestled along the banks of the Ottauquechee River in Central Vermont is the village of Quechee and home to the Quechee Club. The region was settled in the 1760s by homesteaders in the town of Hartford Vermont and is home to the Quechee Gorge. The gorge is 165 feet deep, the deepest river gorge in Vermont known as “Vermont’s Little Grand Canyon.

In the late 1960s, a group of investors arrived in the area looking for that quintessential Vermont land to build a four-season resort community. The result is a resort that is well planned, developed and maintained with great attention to its surroundings, which includes the Ottauquechee River Valley, its hillsides, open meadows and woodlands. Today, the Quechee Lakes Resort is one of New England’s finest resorts for seasonal and year-round owners and guest. The breathtaking natural beauty, amazing vistas and host of activities have made the Quechee Club one of New England’s favorite destinations to live and play in all 4 seasons.

Set on 5,500 acres in mid-Vermont’s mountainous landscape, Quechee Lakes offers its residents an active lifestyle with a huge array of things to do with two championship golf courses, eight HarTru tennis courts plus three hard courts, pickleball, two paddle courts, squash courts, a new fitness center and aquatics complex with indoor and outdoor pools. There is Lake Pinneo with a beach along with kayak and canoe rentals, miles of hiking and biking trails and the Quechee Ski Area offering Nordic and Alpine skiing, snowshoeing, sledding and a full service, base lodge.

In addition to its private amenities, fine dining, theater and shopping are nearby in the historic villages of Woodstock and Quechee, VT.

The Golf Courses

The courses, overall design, condition and playability at Quechee are some of the best you can play at any resort in the Northeast. From tee to green the facility is one of the finest maintained golf resorts you will find anywhere and the views are going to astound you as well. The layouts of both courses are spectacular and designed for every level of play with options for 7 tee boxes offering 4800 yards to over 6800 yards. The courses were designed in 1970 by the master of New England golf course architects, the late Geoffrey Cornish, the Quechee Club’s two golf courses give players a lot of variety.

The Lakeland Course flows along the Ottauguechee River and Lake Pinneo while The Highland Course climbs into the hills. The designs, said to be one of Cornish’s personal favorites will leave you wanting more, give yourself or your group time to play more than one round on each of these beauties. There is water on 16 holes on Lakeland Course although it doesn’t come into serious play for most of the holes. The Highlands Course is much more dramatic with some serious elevation changes and spectacular vistas in every direction. This is resort golf at its finest in one of the most beautiful regions on New England.

Living at Quechee Lakes

Woodland cottages, townhome condominiums and single family custom homes are located along fairways, apple orchards, tucked into trees and set back along roads like Wheelock that winds up a hill. These homes and condos offer splendid views of mountains, valleys and golf courses from windows, yards and balconies. Those who own property at Quechee Lakes Club are members of the Quechee Club, the epicenter of most of the activities.

Ownership has its privileges. Every home or homesite purchase in Quechee Lakes comes with automatic membership to the exclusive Quechee Club. It’s the perfect place to meet, relax, have a good time and stay in shape. Along with two private 18-hole championship golf courses crafted by Geoffrey Cornish, the Club provides a number of activities, privileges and amenities.

There is a downhill ski area with quad chairlift and ski school. 12 tennis courts (8 Har-tru and 4 all weather) and 1 indoor squash court. Outdoor swimming pool and indoor lap pool. Fitness center with free weights, aerobics/multipurpose rooms and a family area. 35 miles of trails for cross-country skiing, biking, hiking and snowshoeing. Access to Lake Pinneo with beachfront, lifeguards, snack shack and volleyball. The Grille Room Restaurant that is open for lunch and dinner. A camp for children and teens at Murphy Farm during summer and school vacations. And organized social activities for all ages, year-round, including group tours, dances and more.

Staying & Playing the Resort

A rental program features amenity packages for renters and Stay & Play packages have been created with local lodging facilities so you may experience this wonderful place first hand prior to considering a home here. New homes are built by companies such as Connor Homes and Yankee Barn Homes and there are always resales available as well through the club and local realtors. Quechee is Just about 10 minutes from Woodstock, a picture-perfect Vermont town and only two hours from Boston & New York City, Quechee Lakes is a popular second home vacation destination yet there are many year-round residents as well. Start first with a visit here and see for yourself what life at Quechee is all about.

Simply put, Quechee Lakes is a highly-acclaimed four-season community that offers an exceptional lifestyle and lasting value where there is something for everyone to enjoy every day of the year from golf to skiing, tennis, shopping, theater, fine dining and more. Quechee Lakes is the only Vermont destination named an “America’s Top 100 Master Planned Community”, by Where to Retire Magazine, 2007 and 2005.

For more information contact Quechee Lakes Company, quecheelakes.com; Quechee Lakes Vermont, quecheelakesvt.ct; and The Quechee Club, quecheeclub.com.