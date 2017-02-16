Segregansett Country Club “SWEET 16″ Membership Now Available

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

Join Now for 16 Months for ONLY $2400.00. Full Membership from March 1, 2017 to July 1, 2018

For the Cost of Playing Public Golf once a week you can now become a full NEW member an join Segregansett Country Club as a single or family member. The best conditioned 18-hole golf course in Southern New England, Segregansett Country Club, has just launched the very best deal in amongst private country clubs in the area for new single and family members. The program offers Single memberships at $2400.00 or Family memberships at $2950.00 for the next 16 months (March 2017 – June 2018). That’s less than $150.00 per month, plus a low monthly food minimum!

The “Sweet 16” New Member Promotion is smart investment for you an/or your family as it’s is the most lowest private country club membership rate available in the greater Taunton area! With average public 18 hole rates rising to over $60.00 per round, this amazing deal makes private golf more affordable for golfers who are currently playing public courses. Segregansett, one of the region’s most historic golf facilities, is one of the best conditioned golf courses year after year in South Eastern Massachusetts. There are many groups/games for new members to play in every day at various times for all levels of players from novice to low digit handicap players. It is easy to meet other members at Seggy!

There will be only 25 Memberships Available for this Special Rate

Fill Out the Form Below to Take Advantage of this Limited Offer and Become a NEW Member of Segregansett Country Club!

WHAT'S YOUR REACTION?