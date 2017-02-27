Metacomet Country Club – It’s Not the Club You Carry; It’s the One Where You Belong

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

Three great phrases that all golfers love to hear: A Donald Ross design, the best greens in the area, and no tee times required. They all apply to the golf experience at Metacomet CC.

Ask any Rhode Islander, or Bostonian for that matter, what are the top Private Golf Courses in Rhode Island; Metacomet will for sure make that list. With a history and tradition that’s second to none, and a classic Donald Ross designed golf course, Metacomet is committed to providing un­paralleled service, first-class facilities and memo­rable experiences for members and their guests.

Founded in 1901, the club is named after the great Indian Chief of the Wampanoag Tribe, who fostered social interaction between the tribe and early New England settlers. Like Chief Metacomet, the club has nurtured social interactions through the game of golf for over a century. Metacomet continues to remain con­stant in the lives of New England families where they return to enjoy the game they cherish and for the abundance of social activities.

Golf has always been the centerpiece at Meta­comet. Legends like Jones, Hagen, and Sarazen have all graced our fairways. Today, whether it be our PGA Champion Tour members, local mini-tour players, top amatures or high handicappers, there is always a game to jump in on. Since its found­ing in 1901, Metacomet has produced at least one RIGA State Amature and as many as 4 in each decade.

The course has a rich history of hosting presti­gious and member tour­naments dating back to its inception. As you walk through the clubhouse, the walls are graced with tournament boards listings the names of past champions dating back to the 1920’s; If only the clubhouse walls could talk……

Social events are planned throughout the year for all Members including their annual Christmas Party, St. Patrick’s Day/St. Joseph’s Dinners, Easter Dinners, Mother’s Day Brunch, family day, 4th of July fireworks and many more; there is always something to do at Metacomet. Metacomets’ mission is to provide a consis­tent, challenging, high qual­ity golf experience while encouraging a congenial and social atmosphere for our members, families, friends and guests.

Now’s the chance for you to become part of his­tory, and call yourself a member of Metacomet.

“Metacomet is not only fair and challenging for everyone, it is truly a joy to play” – Brad Faxon – Metacomet & PGA Champion Tour Member.

Why Should You Join Metacomet Country Club?

No Tee Times Required

Practice Area With Grass Tees & (2) Putting Greens

Play In 4 Hours Or Less Everyday

Great Food & Service In Our Bar, Grill, Patio & Terrace Room

Competetively Priced Memberships

Limited Time Offer Membership Specials

