Glocester Country Club: A Family Affair By The Lake

Glocester Country Club Offers Great Golf and Other Fun Activities

It might not quite rival Magnolia Lane, the impressive entrée to the famed Augusta National Golf Club, but the drive down Wentworth Avenue to Glocester Country Club reveals a striking vista. The club is perched beside Waterman Lake, which defines the character of both the challenging 9-hole course and the social life of the club. Dewey Uriati, club treasurer, remarked about prospective members: “Once they come down the driveway, it’s almost automatic that they join.”

Founded in 1929 (cows once traversed through part of the course), Glocester Country Club prides itself on offering members more than just great golf. “We have so much more than most other clubs,” said Dennis Medeiros, who serves as the club’s membership chairman. “Other places have golf, and maybe tennis courts and a pool, but we have a beach, boating and kayaking on a beautiful lake.” The club features some of the few clay tennis courts left in Rhode Island — close enough to the lake that an errant volley might find the water. Members can dock their boats in slips maintained by the club as well. Another unique charm of the club is that it is B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Booze) They do not have a bar in the clubhouse so members are allowed to bring their own alcohol anywhere on the premises, which means no expensive bar tabs!!

The diversity of activities afforded by the lake fosters a family atmosphere at the club. The club sponsors numerous social events throughout the year. “Our social committee hits it hard. We have comedy nights, Halloween parties, Patriots Tailgate parties on their giant blow up screen TV – it brings us a step above other clubs.” said Medeiros. The club has active youth programs for golf and tennis, with families often grilling meals by the lake.

But if you’re looking for a top notch golf experience, Glocester CC is your place. The course is highly regarded throughout the state for the conditions of its fairways and greens. The course plays to a par of 35, and is a tougher test than its length (2,769 yards) would suggest. PGA professional David Baluik, who has a 25-year tenure at the club, remarked: “The course is a lot of fun, but not easy. You have to put the ball in the right place on our postage stamp greens. Heavy hitters think they’ll really eat it up but you have to be more accurate than you are long.”

The club built some new tee boxes in recent years to create a different look for the back nine. The greens are a mixture of poa annua and bent grass, and can play extremely fast. Thick rough around the greens complicates chips and pitches, and the small greens place a premium on accurate approach shots.

“The average player can birdie any of the holes,” said Baluik. “But you can double-bogey just as easily if you miss a shot by five feet.”

In keeping with the relaxed mentality of the club, no tee times are required for members. The Saturday and Sunday morning “trains” (competitive events) are open to any member who shows up. Uriati noted that the course is quite popular among women, who have multiple leagues. The club also sponsors an active couples league.

Many members consider the men & women of Glocester CC, their second family. The club is launching a “member for a day” program this year. For only $50, you will receive a cart and a free sleeve of golf balls to play on the course. You will also be invited back for a free 9-hole member/guest tournament this summer. So, take a drive down Wentworth Avenue. You might just stay.

