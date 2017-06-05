4th Annual “Strokes for Evan” Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit Boston Children’s Hospital Set for June 16

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

Sponsor or Make a Charitable Donation to “Strokes for Evan”

Boston, Mass.- The charity “Strokes for Evan” will hold its 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Merrimack Golf Course in Methuen, Mass. For the second year in a row, MC Assembly, a leading electronics manufacturing services provider in the Boston area, has pledged to be a leading sponsor for the event. Last year’s tournament raised $8,000 and helped Evan get a life saving liver transplant.

“Strokes for Evan” was established in 2014 by Gary Tarallo, New Business Development Manager for MC Assembly, to raise money for his six-year-old grandson Evan, who suffers Maple Syrup Urine Disease and needed a liver transplant. Every year, the proceeds from this tournament go towards paying for Evan’s costly medical treatments with the remainder donated to other children in need of medical care at Boston Children’s Hospital. The charity was also able to help Boston resident Eddie Elkhourly who is battling Leukemia. Organizers are looking to grow the event participation and help more children each year.

The tournament is open to teams of four. The registration cost is $125 per person. All registration is due by June 1. Companies or individuals wishing to sponsor a tee box, meal, or make a charitable donation to the cause may do so by visiting their Facebook page.

WHAT'S YOUR REACTION?