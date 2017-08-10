2017 Best Practice Facilities in New England | #1 Harmon Golf

BEST PRACTICE FACILITIES IN NEW ENGLAND
|1
|Harmon Golf – MA
|14
|Sagamore Golf Center – NH
|2
|Lake of Isles – CT
|15
|The International – MA
|3
|Shaker Hills CC – MA
|16
|Pine Hills – MA
|4
|Cranberry Valley – MA
|17
Mike Harbour’s East Bay – RI
|5
|Paradise Family Golf – MA
|18
Golf Learning Center of NE – MA
|6
|Mulligan’s Island – RI
|19
|Riverside Golf Course – ME
|7
|McGolf Driving Range – MA
|20
|Button Hole – RI
|8
|Sun & Air – MA
|21
|Big Sticks – MA
|9
|Olde Barnstable – MA
|22
|Golf Quest – CT
|10
|CT National – CT
|23
|Atlantic Golf Center – MA
|11
|Joe & Leigh’s Golf Center – MA
|24
|Links at Lang Farm – VT
|12
|The Ranch GC – MA
|25
|World Cup Golf Center – NH
|13
|Granite Links – MA
